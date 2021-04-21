UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 24,889 Shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,889 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in AVROBIO were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 389,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

AVRO opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94. AVROBIO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $436.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.41.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO).

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.