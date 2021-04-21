Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $160.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.10.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $139.97 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $144.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 10,097 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,201,543.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,246,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 6,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $801,460.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,908,917.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,093 shares of company stock worth $17,242,848 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,387,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,669,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,174,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,061,000 after purchasing an additional 25,879 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $92,543,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,448,000 after acquiring an additional 271,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 516,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,374,000 after purchasing an additional 62,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

