Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) VP Yu-Waye Chu Sells 3,275 Shares

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $272,807.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,597,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $78.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -42.49 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.90 and a 200 day moving average of $79.63. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,253,000 after buying an additional 1,173,625 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $86,642,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $80,352,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $76,446,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 244.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 972,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,438,000 after buying an additional 690,286 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FATE has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $30.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

