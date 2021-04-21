Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Director Richard Lord Sells 19,900 Shares

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Director Richard Lord sold 19,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.07, for a total transaction of C$837,193.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,227,739 shares in the company, valued at C$177,860,979.73.

Richard Lord also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Richard Lord sold 41,200 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.14, for a total transaction of C$1,736,139.16.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Richard Lord sold 4,400 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.25, for a total transaction of C$185,896.92.

RCH stock opened at C$41.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.21. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$23.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.36. The stock has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 25.10.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48. The company had revenue of C$319.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$319.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.8400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.87%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RCH. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$37.50 to C$43.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$36.50 to C$37.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

