Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Major Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 10,000 Shares

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $251,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $130,350.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 20,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $475,600.00.

THRY stock opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.19. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $3.05. The business had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

THRY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Thryv in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRY. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Thryv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Thryv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Thryv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at $609,000.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

