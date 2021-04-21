Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Major Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 5,000 Shares

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $130,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $251,900.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 20,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $475,600.00.

Thryv stock opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.19. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $3.05. The company had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.00 million. The company’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on THRY. CJS Securities started coverage on Thryv in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth about $1,469,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,350,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,110,000.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

