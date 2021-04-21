Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Insider Gregory M. Glenn Sells 8,129 Shares

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.11, for a total transaction of $1,675,468.19.
NASDAQ NVAX opened at $208.15 on Wednesday. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $331.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.88 and a beta of 2.01.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($1.17). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The firm had revenue of $279.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3072.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVAX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Novavax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.69.
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
