Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Insider Gregory M. Glenn Sells 8,129 Shares

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.11, for a total transaction of $1,675,468.19.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $208.15 on Wednesday. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $331.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.88 and a beta of 2.01.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($1.17). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The firm had revenue of $279.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3072.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at $907,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth $2,388,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,183,000. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVAX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Novavax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.69.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

