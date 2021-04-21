Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $295.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ubiquiti boasts a proprietary network communication platform that is well equipped to meet end-market customer needs. In addition, the company is committed toward reducing its operational costs by using a self-sustaining mechanism for rapid product support and dissemination of information by leveraging the strength of the Ubiquiti Community. The company has made significant investments in inventory to reduce lead times, meet increasing demand and support the expanding customer base. However, supply chain disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including higher shipping costs, are significant headwinds. Ubiquiti is susceptible to geopolitical instability due to diverse scale of operations. Higher operating costs for continued research and development activities for products with high technological obsolescence strain its margins.”

UI has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $241.25.

Ubiquiti stock opened at $276.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $319.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.06. Ubiquiti has a twelve month low of $148.28 and a twelve month high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.98 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 147.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ubiquiti will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after buying an additional 18,361 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter valued at $659,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 723.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

