LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS LNSPF opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. LondonMetric Property has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

