TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) PT Raised to $20.00

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its price target upped by CIBC from $19.50 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TRSWF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, TransAlta Renewables presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.17.

TRSWF opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $19.20.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

