Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $441.44.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $367.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.45 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio has a 52 week low of $100.41 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $357.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.58.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.73, for a total transaction of $1,470,849.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total transaction of $650,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,384 shares of company stock worth $62,883,200 in the last 90 days. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Twilio by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Twilio by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

