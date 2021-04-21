OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Given Underperformer Rating at CIBC

CIBC restated their underperformer rating on shares of OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.25 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $5.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised OrganiGram from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrganiGram from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OrganiGram currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.41.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OGI opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.30.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in OrganiGram by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.