Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Raised to $117.00 at Truist Securities

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price objective upped by Truist Securities from $85.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WAL. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.92.

NYSE:WAL opened at $96.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.19. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $104.85.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

