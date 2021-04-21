Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $40.25 Million Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,048 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of Sun Life Financial worth $40,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 154,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,965,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

SLF opened at $51.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $52.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.10 and its 200-day moving average is $46.61.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.433 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $68.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.45.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

