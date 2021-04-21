Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 163,416 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,459,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 163,416 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $41,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in O-I Glass by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,468 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 63,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 23,590 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 206.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 32,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 290,334 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.37. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. O-I Glass presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.