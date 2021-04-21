UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,121 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Grace Capital raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 29,990.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $53,514.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Darrin Miles sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $105,578.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,691 shares of company stock valued at $183,382. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGIO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

AGIO opened at $55.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.80. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.47 and a 1-year high of $58.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.37.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.86 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

