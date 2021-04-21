HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,229,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,379 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.88% of HNI worth $42,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HNI. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HNI by 267.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of HNI by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter worth $276,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti raised HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $40.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.10. HNI Co. has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $43.85.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.83 million. HNI had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

