Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,472,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 121,972 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.04% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $41,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BDN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BDN opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $14.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $126.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BDN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

