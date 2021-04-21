Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 728,292 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,425,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 728,292 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $42,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 330,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 114,420 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 304.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.
NYSE MTG opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average is $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $14.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.
About MGIC Investment
MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.
