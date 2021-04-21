A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,918 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of A10 Networks worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in A10 Networks by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 54,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in A10 Networks by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,570 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

In other A10 Networks news, CFO Brian Becker sold 8,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $74,462.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,536 shares of company stock worth $154,138. 23.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ATEN opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $11.86. The firm has a market cap of $686.07 million, a P/E ratio of 68.62 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.90.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $62.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.85 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

