Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 278,787 Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 278,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at $242,010,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Lufax in the 4th quarter worth about $110,896,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth about $91,431,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,342,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth about $64,237,000.

Shares of NYSE:LU opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.59.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 target price on the stock. Rowe began coverage on Lufax in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.73.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

