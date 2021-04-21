Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,610 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,610 ($73.30) price target on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 7,780 ($101.65) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,548 ($72.48).

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 6,014 ($78.57) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,708.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,448.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3,519 ($45.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,561 ($85.72). The company has a market cap of £97.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 288.63 ($3.77) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $119.74. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 0.89%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

