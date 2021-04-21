Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases New Shares in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $12.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.71.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 404.08% and a negative net margin of 37.28%.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

