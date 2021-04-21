Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) and Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Head to Head Comparison

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) and Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ribbon Communications and Telos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ribbon Communications 0 0 2 0 3.00 Telos 0 0 7 0 3.00

Ribbon Communications presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.06%. Telos has a consensus target price of $41.86, indicating a potential upside of 23.25%. Given Ribbon Communications’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ribbon Communications is more favorable than Telos.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.3% of Ribbon Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Ribbon Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ribbon Communications and Telos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ribbon Communications -24.39% -34.72% -14.49% Telos N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ribbon Communications and Telos’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ribbon Communications $563.11 million 2.06 -$130.07 million ($1.19) -6.61 Telos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Telos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc. provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration. This segment also offers session border controller and network transformation products. This segment serves private, public, or hybrid cloud infrastructures, as well as data centers, enterprise premises, and service provider networks. The IP Optical Networks segment provides hardware and software solutions for IP networking, switching, routing, and optical transport to support and enable technologies, such as 5G, distributed cloud computing, and corresponding applications by delivering ultra-low cost-per-bit transport and multi-service flexibility. It also offers multiple solutions, including 5G-native solutions for mobile backhaul, metro and edge aggregation, core networking, data center interconnect, legacy NTR, and transport solutions for wholesale carriers. This segment serves utilities, government, defense, finance, transportation, and education and research industries, as well as service providers and enterprises. It also provides advanced analytics solutions and next generation products that provides cloud-native and streaming analytics platform for networks and subscribers; and core-to-edge products, and end-to-end service assurance and analytics solutions, and integrated SD-WAN services. Ribbon Communications has strategic partnerships with Orion Innovation. The company was formerly known as Sonus Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ribbon Communications Inc. in November 2017. Ribbon Communications Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications. The company also offers Telos Automated Message Handling System, a web-based organizational message distribution and management platform for mission-critical communications used by military field operatives; and Telos ID that provides identity trust and digital services through IDTrust360, an enterprise-class digital identity risk platform for extending software-as-a-service and custom digital identity services that reduces threats through the integration of advanced technologies that fuse biometrics, credentials, and other identity-centric data used for continuously monitor trust. In addition, it provides secure network services, including secure mobility solutions for business and government that enable remote work and minimize concern across and beyond the enterprises; and network management and defense services for operating, administrating, and defending complex enterprise networks and defensive cyber operations. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

