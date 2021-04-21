Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.08% of LifeVantage worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in LifeVantage by 32.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 11,967 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in LifeVantage by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 17,899 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in LifeVantage by 590.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 61,655 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in LifeVantage during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in LifeVantage by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 13,851 shares during the last quarter. 46.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LFVN stock opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15. The company has a market cap of $122.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.42. LifeVantage Co. has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $17.09.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.01 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 45.39% and a net margin of 5.29%. Analysts expect that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

