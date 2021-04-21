Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 1,123.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,254 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 105,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 23,330 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 602,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,778,000 after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AL stock opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $52.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.07 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

