Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 51,548 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,387,679 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.56% of Customers Bancorp worth $43,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 22,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $654,493.75. Also, insider James T. Collins sold 953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $30,333.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,627 shares of company stock worth $1,068,075. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CUBI. B. Riley increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.05. The company has a market cap of $963.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.55.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $146.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.69 million. Equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

