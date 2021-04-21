Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.21 Million Holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,627 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,611 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,895,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $302,015.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,342.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,271,211. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $44.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.96 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.59, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $206.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.72 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

