Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) fell 9.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.47 and last traded at $7.48. 149,488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,866,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KOPN. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02. The company has a market cap of $671.86 million, a P/E ratio of -49.06 and a beta of 2.45.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kopin news, CTO Hong K. Choi sold 159,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $588,566.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 173,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,062. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Sneider sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 364,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 761,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,722,125 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kopin by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 647,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 45,960 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Kopin by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 203,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 41,640 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kopin by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

