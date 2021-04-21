Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Sells $364,950.00 in Stock

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.57.
Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on MRVL. TheStreet cut Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.84.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Marvell Technology Group
Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.
See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.