Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Sells $364,950.00 in Stock

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.57.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRVL. TheStreet cut Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

