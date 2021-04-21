Harley-Davidson Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 15,026 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,024% compared to the average volume of 1,337 put options.

HOG opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.33. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $47.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 64.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

HOG has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,730,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,988 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,597,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,434,000 after acquiring an additional 317,110 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,777,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,511,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,716,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

