Patrick P. Gelsinger Sells 1,536 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 1,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $253,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 151,782 shares in the company, valued at $25,045,547.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Patrick P. Gelsinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,100 shares of VMware stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total value of $1,505,809.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of VMware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $730,296.00.

VMW opened at $165.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.57. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.78 and a 12-month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. As a group, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on VMware from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.58.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

