Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TSLA. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $382.74.

Tesla stock opened at $718.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $690.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1,443.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $670.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $640.82. Tesla has a 12 month low of $134.76 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,132,617.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $533,786.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,692,726.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,403 shares of company stock valued at $62,638,774. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Tao Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tao Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $75,077,000 after acquiring an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 330.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth $258,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Tesla by 395.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 399,422 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $171,322,000 after acquiring an additional 318,732 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

