Herman Miller Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,380 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,202% compared to the average volume of 106 call options.

MLHR stock opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -198.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.92 and its 200-day moving average is $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Herman Miller has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $44.90.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $590.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.27 million. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 23.25%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 27th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Herman Miller by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Herman Miller by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Herman Miller by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

