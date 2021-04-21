$2.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will post sales of $2.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.06 billion. Newell Brands reported sales of $1.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year sales of $9.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $9.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $10.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NWL. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.92, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.21. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Newell Brands by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,705,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,325 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Newell Brands by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,226,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,197,000 after purchasing an additional 263,850 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Newell Brands by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,854,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,063,000 after purchasing an additional 65,863 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,964,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,330,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,700,000 after purchasing an additional 150,094 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

