Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Herbalife is a global network marketing company offering a range of science-based weight management products, nutritional supplements and personal care products intended to support weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. “

HLF has been the subject of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average of $48.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.13). Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, President John Desimone sold 7,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $423,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,631,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Levy sold 11,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $617,158.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 570,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,655,126.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,910 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,836. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 29,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,228,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

