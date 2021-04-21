Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Immunome, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing a proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics designed to change the way diseases are currently being treated. Immunome, Inc. is based in Exton, United States. “

Get Immunome alerts:

IMNM stock opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. Immunome has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $63.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.15.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts forecast that Immunome will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Immunome in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Immunome in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Immunome in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Immunome in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,000.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immunome (IMNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.