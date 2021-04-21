Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110.11 Million

Analysts expect that Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) will post $110.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Luminex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $105.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $112.64 million. Luminex posted sales of $90.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Luminex will report full-year sales of $479.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $479.53 million to $480.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $532.65 million, with estimates ranging from $513.60 million to $562.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Luminex.

Get Luminex alerts:

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

LMNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of LMNX stock opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. Luminex has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average of $27.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 94.13 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -190.48%.

In other news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $172,263.75. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luminex by 6.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 18,678 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Luminex by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Luminex in the third quarter valued at $337,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Luminex by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 13,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Luminex by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luminex (LMNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.