Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Director Randall J. Weisenburger Sells 100,000 Shares

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE CUK opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.30. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $1,066,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 137,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 22,140 shares during the period. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CUK. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Buy”.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

