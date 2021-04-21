Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TRGP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.05.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

TRGP opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $35.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. Equities analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $651,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 636,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,746,878.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in Targa Resources by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.