Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ IDEX opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. Ideanomics has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $989.58 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 998.07% and a negative return on equity of 212.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ideanomics by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 744,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 532,060 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Ideanomics by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 207,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 104,765 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ideanomics during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ideanomics during the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Ideanomics by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,579,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after buying an additional 1,638,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.

