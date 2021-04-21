Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ IDEX opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. Ideanomics has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $989.58 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52.
Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 998.07% and a negative return on equity of 212.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 million during the quarter.
Ideanomics Company Profile
Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.
