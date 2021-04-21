Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.25 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Annaly announced an agreement with Slate Asset Management L.P. in March to sell its commercial real estate business in a transaction valued at $2.33 billion. This will reduce the company’s exposure to the commercial real estate sector, and aid to refocus capital in the residential mortgage finance market. Also, its investment strategy, which is driven by a prudent selection of assets and effective capital allocation in Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBSs) and credit-focused asset classes, will likely enhance its returns. However, its shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Declining average yield on interest-earning assets is denting its interest income. Also, low mortgage rates are driving refinance demand and elevating the prepayment trends. This is persistently affecting asset and reinvestment yields for Annaly.”

NYSE:NLY opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of -18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.17.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2,898.0% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 729,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after buying an additional 705,198 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,939,000 after purchasing an additional 293,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

