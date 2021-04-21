DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DermTech Inc. markets and develops products which facilitate early detection of skin cancers, assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. DermTech Inc., formerly known as Constellation Alpha Capital Corp., is based in La Jolla, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DermTech presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.20.

NASDAQ DMTK opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.45. DermTech has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $84.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 0.99.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. On average, analysts forecast that DermTech will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $144,415.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $39,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,761. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter worth $29,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DermTech by 74.8% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter worth $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

