U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,982 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,308 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.65% of U.S. Concrete worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $680,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Concrete by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in U.S. Concrete by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in U.S. Concrete by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,295.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $333,436. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of USCR stock opened at $61.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.62. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $78.99.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.93. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

