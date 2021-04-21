Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,394 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,717,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 247,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 27,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,086,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,393,000 after acquiring an additional 220,206 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AHH shares. DA Davidson upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Armada Hoffler Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

AHH stock opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $14.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.37.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $44.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.99 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 10.98%. Research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

