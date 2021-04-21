Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.86 Million Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,570 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXTA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,074,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,545 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,110,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,311 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $38,720,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,427,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $25,665,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.73.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 78.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average is $28.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

