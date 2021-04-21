Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $57.60 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.05.

