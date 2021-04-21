JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,516,601 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 87.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 216,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,516,601 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 397.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $734,653.92. Also, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $6,592,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 289,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,524. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EQH opened at $32.64 on Wednesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

