bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of bluebird bio worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 158.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,471,000 after acquiring an additional 141,550 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 71.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the third quarter worth $357,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the third quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the third quarter worth $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.27. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $72.50.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The business had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $982,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,427 shares of company stock valued at $89,454 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BLUE. SVB Leerink upped their price target on bluebird bio from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush cut bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.81.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.