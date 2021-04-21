JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,140 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.74% of HomeStreet worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in HomeStreet by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in HomeStreet by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 146,925 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 376,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,697,000 after purchasing an additional 244,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HMST. Zacks Investment Research cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on HomeStreet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

In other news, EVP Amen Darrell Van sold 9,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $397,130.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh purchased 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $75,003.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,669.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,746 shares of company stock worth $1,028,325 in the last 90 days. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HMST stock opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.40. The company has a market cap of $897.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.06. HomeStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $52.46.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $100.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.05 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

